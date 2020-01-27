Young-William’s pup featured on “Puppy Bowl”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-William’s Animal Center happy to announce one of its former adoptable pets, will be making an appearance on national TV this weekend.

Paprika, a chihuahua/terrier mix making the trip to New York for Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl.”

He’s one of five special needs players joining the game this year.

Paprika, a hearing-impaired pup, will be playing alongside a three-legged lab mix, a blind shetland sheepdog and a bulldog mix with a cleft palate.

To celebrate 16 years of adoptions and cute competition, the Puppy Bowl will be unleashing more puppy players than ever before in all-new team colors.

The special two-hour event will be on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. Sunday.