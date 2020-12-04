YOUR IMAGES Joy in the season’s first snowfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first snowfall of the season is a reason to celebrate, especially in this difficult year. Here is a collection of photos shared with WATE 6 On Your Side by you, our viewers. Thank you for sharing!

  • Cades Cove, submitted by Tanner Walker
  • Snowy Morning on Smokey Branch Citco in Vonore, submitted by Marcell Davis
  • Lily’s first snow, submitted by Sasha
  • Submitted by Karen Murphy
  • Downtown Middlesboro, KY submitted by Jason West
  • Submitted by Connie Musillami
  • Pittman Center, submitted by Shannon Wood
  • Seymour, submitted by Abigail Norris
  • Submitted by Lisa Danner
  • Submitted Tanner Walker
  • Submitted by Lisa Danner

