KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville officials announced Monday the city will opt out of a state program that lets law-enforcement officers access a database of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Police Chief Eve Thomas said the city will not access the database of COVID-19 patients' personal information that has been met with opposition from the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and personal privacy advocates.