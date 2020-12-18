Zaevion Dobson remembered five years after his death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been five years since Zaevion Dobson put the community of Lonsdale in the national spotlight, when the 15-year-old died while shielding two of his friends from gunfire.

Three men were convicted in connection to Zaevion’s death.

Since the heroic teen’s death, Fulton High School retired his football jersey, No. 24 and also hung an 8-foot version of the jersey on the football field. He was also honored posthumously with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2016 Espy Awards.

Also in 2016, The Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation was established to promote and provide recreational and educational activities for under-served communities.

Zaevion’s mother, Zenobia Dobson, has continued to promote community in honor of her son.

Zenobia calls her son’s final action a sacrifice.

“Zaevion’s ultimate sacrifice. A paid price. He sacrificed and impacted the city and Lonsdale Elementary School, Fulton High School. He was a part of all that,” Zenobia said. “His livelihood. That’s what made Zaevion the person that he is. His teachers. His mentors. And his family as well.”