Zenobia Dobson honors son on what would have been his 20th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 5 years ago, Zenobia Dobson suffered an unimaginable loss when her son was killed in a shooting, shielding his friends from the gunfire. Since then, she has turned her pain into activism.

“He was a person that stood up about what was right and I’m going to continue that legacy for him because that night he died, he stood for something he knew was right, he saved his friends.” Dobson said.

Zenobia has made it her mission to stand with others who have been victims of gun violence. She has been at the forefront of movements across Knoxville. Most recently, organizing a women’s march, which brought awareness to mothers who have lost children to gun violence. She says she thinks of her work as following in her son’s footsteps.

On her son’s 20th birthday, Zenobia says she recognizes that there is still a ways to go with ending gun violence, but says she will continue to do her part to help others and keep Zaevion’s memory alive.

“Recognizing mothers in our city. Letting them know that you are not alone you are loved, it’s someone that you can talk to about what’s going on because it’s very painful to deal with it and you can’t do it by yourself. I’m standing in solidarity with other moms with kids who fall victim. We’ve got to stand up, we’ve got to fight for them.” Dobson said.