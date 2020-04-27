Zoo Knoxville aims for mid-May reopening with plans to limit number of guests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After two weekends of widespread no-appointment and free testing, the state says 154,402 Tennesseans have been tested for COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are on the rise, too.

Cases rose 2.6% -- or by 251 from Sunday -- to 9,981, the Tennessee Department of Health said Monday. Deaths rose by 1.7% -- or 3 people -- to 184.