KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announces they’re looking to reopen by mid-May of 2020.
The zoo’s President and CEO Lisa New explains in a video posted to Facebook their announcement and details of their plan to reopen.
LATEST STORIES:
- Zoo Knoxville aims for mid-May reopening with plans to limit number of guests
- Community supports Zoo Knoxville’s animal art auction, featuring pieces from rhinos, tigers, elephants, chimps & birds
- Man pinned beneath his own car rescued in Maryville Monday morning
- The Muppets share special performance of ‘Rainbow Connection’ from Kermit the Frog
- Police: Driver in crash may have passed out from wearing N95 mask too long