Coronavirus Outbreak: Tennessee touts testing as COVID-19 cases hit 9,918

Zoo Knoxville aims for mid-May reopening with plans to limit number of guests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announces they’re looking to reopen by mid-May of 2020.

The zoo’s President and CEO Lisa New explains in a video posted to Facebook their announcement and details of their plan to reopen.

