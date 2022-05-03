KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday announced the death of a chimpanzee that had been at the zoo for more than a decade.

Female chimpanzee “Bo” went into cardiac failure on Saturday, April 30, 2022, zoo officials said. Exhaustive efforts to revive her by a veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine were unsuccessful. She was 37 years old.

Bo came to Zoo Knoxville in 2008 with her companion Binti from the Cleveland Zoo. The news is especially saddening as Binit recently gave birth to a daughter.

“It has been a very emotional week for the chimpanzee troop and their caregivers. We experienced the joy of Binti giving birth to Stevie on April 22 and now we are mourning the loss of Bo, one of our troop’s beloved matriarchs. Although we deal with the circle of life daily in our profession, it doesn’t lessen the sadness of the loss. We are appreciative of all the support and kindness from our community, and know she was beloved by our guests, too.” Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville

(Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

(Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

The zoo said Bo’s outgoing nature made her an influential member of the chimpanzee troop. Before her body was taken to UTCVM for necropsy, the troop was given time to mourn her loss. The Great Apes team said they will continue to support the animals as they adjust to the loss.

Chimpanzees are endangered and Zoo Knoxville is working with 32 other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure a healthy population remains.