Zoo Knoxville beginning new holiday lights event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is getting in on the holiday fun this year with a new event.

Zoo Lights opens Friday, Nov. 27. The zoo will be decked out with colorful animal lanterns, tree lights, and festive food and drinks.

In addition to the glowing silk lanterns of exotic animal, guests can journey through a forest of trees wrapped in lights and twinkling Moravian stars.

Zoo Knoxville’s chef has created a special menu as well for kids and adults.

The event runs each evening 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 3. Last admission will be at 8 each evening. Zoo Lights will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31 and Jan.1.

Tickets are $15 per person for ages 3 and up. Children age 2 and under are admitted free. Parking is also free. Tickets are available online at zoolightsknoxville.com, by phone at 865-637-5331, and at the zoo’s ticket office during regular zoo hours.

Masks will be required for ages 12 and up to enter zoo public indoor areas such as restrooms, restaurants and the Zoo Shop. Guests will be asked to show they have one in their possession for entry to the zoo. Event attendees are asked to help maintain a safe environment by following the five core actions: maintain proper physical distancing of 6 feet between groups, wear a mask if distancing is not an option, wash your hands and using hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo frequently, and stay home if you are sick or in a high-risk group.