KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A six-month-old chimp is getting to know her new family at Zoo Knoxville.

Stevie was born in April, but her mother Binti had complications that left her unable to care for her new baby. Zoo staff has been hand-raising Stevie ever since. In July, the zoo shared that Stevie was showing interest in the vocalizations of the other Chimpanzees, and was beginning to try and mimic them.

During the first week of November, Stevie’s keepers decided she was strong enough to be introduced back into the troop. She was introduced to Daisy and Jambo, two female chimps who have shown interest in helping the young one. The zoo said this is a big step forward in Stevie’s development.

Jambo and Daisy play with Stevie (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Jambo meets Stevie (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Daisy meets Stevie (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

(Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Stevie plays (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

“Stevie is observing the adults and learning from them, interacting with them. Every day, she seems to grow and become more chimp-like, if you will. She has been really adapting to life with them and will play with them, will follow them, will vocalize back when they vocalize to her. So that’s been really neat to see,” said Melissa McGee with Zoo Knoxville.

Zookeepers are still monitoring Stevie every day. The next step is for the young chimp to be introduced to the rest of the troop and be allowed into the guest viewing area.

Chimpanzees are an endangered species and Zoo Knoxville works in partnership with 32 other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain a healthy population for the future.