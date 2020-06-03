Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases reach 24,822
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

Zoo Knoxville celebrates ‘Nipper’s’ birthday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Zoo Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville held a special celebration this morning for “Nipper,” the white-handed gibbon.

The Lar gibbon primate turning 53 years old on Wednesday.

The zoo says she’s one of the oldest of her endangered species in the entire country; she was born back in 1967.

For her birthday, signs were put up, along with hanging toys.

Nipper also given special enrichment treats of bananas and grapefruit.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter