Zoo Knoxville celebrates ‘Nipper’s’ birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville held a special celebration this morning for “Nipper,” the white-handed gibbon.

The Lar gibbon primate turning 53 years old on Wednesday.

The zoo says she’s one of the oldest of her endangered species in the entire country; she was born back in 1967.

For her birthday, signs were put up, along with hanging toys.

Nipper also given special enrichment treats of bananas and grapefruit.

