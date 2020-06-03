Zoo Knoxville celebrates ‘Nipper’s’ birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville held a special celebration this morning for “Nipper,” the white-handed gibbon.
The Lar gibbon primate turning 53 years old on Wednesday.
The zoo says she’s one of the oldest of her endangered species in the entire country; she was born back in 1967.
For her birthday, signs were put up, along with hanging toys.
Nipper also given special enrichment treats of bananas and grapefruit.
