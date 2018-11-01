Zoo Knoxville celebrating 70th anniversary with discounted admissions Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved Chimpanzees at Zoo Knoxville [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Zoo Knoxville is turning 70 this year and treating the community to celebrate!

The zoo will be offering 70 cent admission with a donation of a non-perishable food item all month long.

The donations help local non-profit organizations mission of hope, Young-Williams Animal Center, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and Knox County Office on aging's Knox Paws program.

The discount starts today and runs through Friday, November 30.