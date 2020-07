KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville announced Thursday the passing of beloved Nigerian dwarf goat, Chocolate Chip.

Chocolate Chip was 17 years old and had been born and raised at the zoo. She was a favorite among staff and guests; she loved greeting them at the Kids Cove.

The zoo saying they’ll miss the goat.

The average life span of Nigerian dwarf goats ranges from 12-14 years.