KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the Zoo Knoxville‘s most popular attractions has been voted one of the best zoo exhibits in the United States.

The Boyd Family Asian Trek earned a spot on the list of top 10 American zoo exhibits by the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Completed in March 2018 after a $5 million donation from Randy and Jenny Boyd, the four-acre exhibit showcases Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, white-handed gibbons and silvered leaf langurs.

The Tiger Forest offers indoor and outdoor views of the tigers. The Gibbon Trails and Langur Landing offer 360-degree viewing featuring a swinging suspension bridge, a three-story tree house, and aerial tunnels that allow primates to pass directly over visitors’ heads.

The exhibit recently welcomed a new adult Malayan tiger, Tahan, as part of collaborative efforts with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to protect endangered species.

“We consider it quite an honor that our visitors voted us among the best in the nation,” said Lisa New, President and CEO. “Boyd Family Asian Trek was designed to be immersive and dynamic for both our guests and our animals, and the recognition is a testament to the pride our community takes in their zoo and the care we provide our animals. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

This marks the fifth win for Asian Trek in the 10Best Readers’ Choice series.