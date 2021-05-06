Zoo Knoxville harvests bamboo for animals from Tennessee School for the Deaf

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville has teamed up with the Tennessee School for the Deaf to help them feed some animals.

A grove of bamboo grows tall adjacent to the school’s campus, so zoo crews regularly come by to harvest some. As this occurred, students began to wonder – what are they doing with the bamboo trees?

So the school used it as a learning experience.

The students helped the zoo staff pull the cut brush to their truck and learned about the animals that eat bamboo — even watching the red pandas enjoy their treat.

How to donate your cut brush to the zoo

If you’ve been cleaning up your yard or doing some landscaping, the zoo collects a number of different tree species: Bradford pear, dogwood, oak and hickory are favorites among the giraffes and elephants, especially.

If you’d like to drop off your cut brush, call 865-637-5331, ext. 1281.