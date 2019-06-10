Local News

Zoo Knoxville helps out with proposal

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:50 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:50 AM EDT

Employees at Zoo Knoxville helping one man surprise his girlfriend in a very creative way when he popped the big question over the weekend at the zoo. 

Employees with the zoo helping Robert Livingston propose to Deana Ciazza this weekend.

Playing on Deana's love for elephants, Robert got a little help from Tonka the Elephant.

We're happy to report Deana said yes!

