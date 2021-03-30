Zoo Knoxville hosting adoption fundraiser for new ARC campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is preparing to open its new Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation or ARC Campus.

The brand new state-of-the-art building opens sometime in the spring – to get people excited, two new animals from inside the ARC are now up for adoption.

Now, you can’t take them home with you, however you will be able to help them thrive while helping the zoo feed and provide vet care for the Titicaca water frogs and Joe, the sloth.

For more, head over to Zoo Knoxville’s Facebook page.