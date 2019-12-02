Zoo Knoxville hosting after-hours event Winter Nights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the holiday season with lights, cookies and Santa Claus. Winter Nights will be held from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12-15.

Zoo Knoxville will be lit with thousands of lights and host special guests including Santa and “Frozen” characters Elsa and Anna. Children can give their letters and have their photos taken with Santa.

Festivities also include carolers and cookie decorating. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Tickets will also be available for rides on the Fuzzy-Go-Round carousel and the Holiday Express Train in Santa’s Village.

General admission tickets are $10 each for ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under get free admission. Zoo Knoxville annual passholders and Circle of Friends members tickets are $8 each for ages 4 and up. Parking is free.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at zooknoxville.org or at the ticket window upon arrival. For more information, please visit the zoo’s website or call 865-637-5331.