Zoo Knoxville hosting second Craft Bear Night tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is hosting its second Craft Bear Night if you’re wanting to come out of COVID-19 hibernation and hang out with some wild animals safely.

Craft Bear Night at Zoo Knoxville. Source: Zoo Knoxville

The family-friendly event features craft beers from local breweries, a food truck and an Octoberfest-inspired menu from the zoo’s in-house chef from 5-8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Sept. 17. Albright Grove Brewing Company and Next Level Brewing Company will be featured along with Penne For Your Thoughts food truck.

Wine, other beer selections, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

The evening of Sept. 24 will feature Blackberry Farm Brewery and Pretentious Beer Company and Pizza and Amore food truck. The zoo’s special menu for both nights include an Octoberfest sausage trio, Guinness bratwurst, wienerschnitzel on a stick, three-cheese spätzle, cheeseburgers, and giant Bavarian pretzels.

The zoo plans to offer these extended evening hours each Thursday in September.

“When we saw our zoo colleagues in other cities hosting evenings like this that are safe and fun for everyone, we knew we wanted to bring that option to Knoxville,” Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New said. “We have the luxury of lots of space and an outdoor venue to give our guests a new way to experience the zoo.”

A general admission ticket is required for ages 4 and up. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Annual passholders and Circle of Friends members get free entry and parking. All food and beverage are an additional purchase and valid ID is required for beer and wine purchases. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at zooknoxville.org or at the front gate.

Craft Bear Nights at Zoo Knoxville. Source: Zoo Knoxville

