Zoo Knoxville hosts international gorilla workshop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - An international convention aimed at saving gorillas from extinction is underway in East Tennessee, with Zoo Knoxville hosting this year's gorilla workshop.

"We are very proud to have the honor of being the host zoo for this year's conference and bringing leaders in gorilla conservation to Knoxville," Lisa New, president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville, said.

Kristen Lukas, director of conservation and science at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and chair of Gorilla Species Survival Plan for the Association of Zoos and Aquarium, fell in love with gorillas decades ago and she has dedicated her life to studying and protecting them.

"My original interest in gorillas was to improve their lives in zoos," Lukas said. "Gorillas are magnificent animals. They are so large and stately and yet so gentle at the same time."

She is one of the featured speakers at the 2018 International Gorilla Workshop, hosted this year by Zoo Knoxville.

It is an annual conference that brings more than 100 gorilla experts together to talk conservation, a topic Zoo Knoxville knows well.

"We're really part of a broader wildlife conservation movement," New said. "Zoo Knoxville is bigger than just Zoo Knoxville. We are part of a global initiative that's working to save animals from extinction, and the Gorilla Workshop is just one great example of that."

Dozens of gorilla researchers, technicians, veterinarians, conversationalists, and caregivers around the world are in town to learn from each other and collaborate. The global community represented at the conference is working together toward a collective goal: to increase environmental awareness, improve the lives of gorillas, and ensure that the animals live on for generations to come.

Lukas said we can all play a role in helping make that happen.

"I think what people need to understand is what they, as an individual can do," Lukas said. "Everything has something to offer to make a better planet in the future. It's by helping people to people, we can create a space for gorillas and humans to co-exist peacefully and that helps all of us. It helps the gorillas but it also creates healthy forests and that in turn, benefits people in the long-term."