KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is hosting a Pride Night Friday, June 24, for people to engage with the animals and participate in fun activities. The event will be from 5:30-9 p.m.

The event will have activities like a goat contact yard, budgie feeding, giraffe feeding, the all new Soaring Eagle ride, carousel and splash pad.

Zoo Knoxville debuts an all new zipline experience. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Zoo Knoxville is inviting anyone to come and have food, drinks, engage with the animals and purchase merch.

Tickets are $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for children ages 3-12 and for seniors 65 and older.

$5 from each ticket will go directly to the Knox Pride Community & Resource Center. The proceeds will be used for educational and cultural programs regarding the LGBTQ+ community in East Tennessee.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.