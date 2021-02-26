Zoo Knoxville introduces baby giraffe and zebra

KNXOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -We’re getting a special look at two of Zoo Knoxville’s newest residents.

The zoo introduced their new baby giraffe and baby Zebra this week. Friday marked only the second day that the babies have been in the same enclosure.

“So the babies, they hit the ground pretty much running because they are prey species, but then they’ve got to learn the behavior of their species, how to communicate with their herd members, and meet everybody in within their own species. Now that they’re old enough they’ve learned how to come onto the exhibit and to come off, and now the next step was meeting the other species.” Petty Grieve, Curator of Grassland Africa & Asian Trek at Zoo Knoxville

From here on out, the baby giraffe and zebra can be seen in the habitat together.

The two new additions don’t have names yet but Zoo Knoxville said it will be asking for name suggestions soon.