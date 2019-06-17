Zoo Knoxville Komodo dragon Khaleesi dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Zoo Knoxville announced Monday its beloved Komodo dragon Khaleesi has died.
Zoo officials say Khaleesi had been showing signs that she was carrying eggs and was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Friday for a CT scan which confirmed she was carrying eggs.
She required some assistance to recover from the anesthesia but seemed to be doing okay the next day. She was found dead Monday morning.
The zoo says necropsy results show the cause of death was an infection in her reproductive tract that didn't show up on the CT scan.
