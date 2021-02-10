Zoo Knoxville making ‘STEM Boxes’ to help kids learn about nature

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you haven’t been able to visit Zoo Knoxville during the pandemic and feel like you’re missing out, you can have the fun delivered right to your door.

The zoo has announced it’s making educational “STEM Boxes” full of fun for those budding naturalists.

The theme will change month to month, but you can county on handmade and curated items to help kids learn about nature.

Everything from trading cards, commemorative photos, fun toys and keepsakes along with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities.

Each box costs $35, and you can order them at http://www.zooknoxville.org/experience/zooknox-stem-box/.