Zoo Knoxville offering admissions discount for recyclable materials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Zoo Knoxville wants to encourage environmental responsibility by offering an admissions discount this week in exchange for recycling plastic bottles and containers.

Zoo Knoxville will offer $10 admissions through Sunday, September 2 for anyone who brings in plastics to be recycled. You can bring your No. 1 PET and No. 2 HDPE plastics to the zoo's ticket window for the reduced fee.

“Zoo Knoxville and the entire community of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) have the opportunity and responsibility to lead by example. As an organization, we are working on finding alternatives to single-use plastics,” said CEO and President Lisa New. “We also feel it is important to challenge our guests to recycle and reuse. By doing so, they are leading a change to protect wildlife and wild places. This is a symbolic way to make everyone more aware of their consumption and disposal of plastics.”

To identify what type of plastic your bottles or containers might be, look for the identification code. The No. 1 PET plastics have a recycle triangle with the number one inside it and the No. 2 HDPE plastics have the recycle triangle with the number two inside.

The discount runs until Sunday, September 1.