KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You really otter check this out! The opening of the new Clayton Otter Creek habitat at Zoo Knoxville is right around the corner.

New otters Clayton and Pascal have settled into their brand new den at the zoo and are almost ready to meet the public.

The grand opening will be on Monday, March 7, where anyone can come and see the new habitat. Zoo Knoxville members will get a sneak peak at the habitat during a preview weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4-6.

Zoo curator Melissa McGee said the otters are already exploring their new home and awaiting guests’ arrival.

“We let them out into their main habitat with their large pool and they had a blast,” McGee said. “They spent almost the entire time in the pool swimming, I don’t think either one of them has ever been in a pool this huge before.”