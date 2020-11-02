Zoo Knoxville seeks to help Mission of Hope keep pantries stocked with ‘Cans for Wristbands’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is asking you to help stock the pantries over at Mission of Hope.
List of needs:
- Non-perishable food items
- Personal hygiene items
- New clothes
- New unwrapped toys
Every guest who brings a donation will receive a wristband good for rides at the zoo.
That includes the Fuzzy-Go-Round carousel and the Zoo Choo train and you’ll also get a 10% discount at the zoo’s shop.
Zoo Knoxville will be accepting donations through Nov. 25.
