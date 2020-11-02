Zoo Knoxville seeks to help Mission of Hope keep pantries stocked with ‘Cans for Wristbands’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is asking you to help stock the pantries over at Mission of Hope.

List of needs:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Personal hygiene items
  • New clothes
  • New unwrapped toys

Every guest who brings a donation will receive a wristband good for rides at the zoo.

That includes the Fuzzy-Go-Round carousel and the Zoo Choo train and you’ll also get a 10% discount at the zoo’s shop.

Zoo Knoxville will be accepting donations through Nov. 25.

