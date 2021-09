KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a year after one of its Malayan tigers contracted COVID-19, Zoo Knoxville is taking steps to vaccinate its three big cats.

Bashir tested positive in October 2020. Arya and Tanvir also showed symptoms of the virus at the time. All three were put in quarantine and were back to normal 10 days later.

A zoo spokesperson says the tigers will get a COVID-19 vaccine meant for animals.