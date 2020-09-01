Zoo Knoxville to make Thursdays ‘Craft Bear Nights’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just weeks ago, Zoo Knoxville announced extended hours every Thursday, now, they’re adding a special celebration to take advantage of that extra time.

Thursdays will now be dubbed “Craft Bear Nights” where local breweries and their craft beers will be featured, food trucks will be on-site and there will be fun for all ages.

The first Craft Bear Night is coming up Thursday, Sept. 10.

Pretentious beer and Alliance beer companies will be highlighted and food truck Captain Muchachos will be there.

This event is scheduled for at least the next four weeks.

General admission to the zoo gets you in, but food and drinks are purchased separately.

Latest Stories