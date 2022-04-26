KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You might go bananas over this news! Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the birth of an endangered chimpanzee.

According to the Zoo’s Facebook page Binti, a 37-year-old chimpanzee, gave birth on Friday, April 22, to a healthy and thriving female.

There were some complications with the birth and medical attention was needed in order to help Binti with a retained placenta. The Zoo assured everyone that Binti is recovering well thanks to the quick actions of her caretakers and UT College of Veterinary Medicine.

The zoo stated that they will be continually updating everyone on the baby’s progress and when she might be available for viewing to the public.

Chimpanzees are an endangered species and Zoo Knoxville works in partnership with 32 other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure a healthy population.