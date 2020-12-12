Zoo Knoxville welcomes new Komodo dragon resident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new Komodo dragon in town.
“Slim,” an 8-year-old Komodo dragon born in Memphis, arrived Friday at Zoo Knoxville.
He had been living at The Bronx Zoo in New York City until his return to the Volunteer State earlier this week.
Curators have been working hard to prepare his new environment for his arrival, Zoo Knoxville officials said.
Komodo dragons and similart Southeast Asian animals are vulnerable due to poaching and climate change. Zoo Knoxville works with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to conserve their population.
Slim can be viewed during daytime hours in the Wee Play Adventure building.
