Zoo Knoxville welcomes new red panda to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville has introduced its newest addition on social media.

The zoo has welcomed a male red panda named Doofa. Zoo Knoxville Program Animals and Special Exhibits Curator Sarah Glass said Doofa came to Knoxville through a swap with Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan in hopes of finding a better match for Gansu.

They were put together on Friday, and Glass said it was an instant match. If you’re looking for Doofa at the zoo, Glass said Doofa has a darker face and slightly slimmer tail compared to the lighter face of Gansu.

