Zoo Knoxville welcomes two new bat-eared foxes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville has welcomed a new pair of bat-eared foxes to its Africa Grasslands exhibit.

“Fern” and “Motsumi” came to Knoxville within the last few weeks. Fern came from the Memphis Zoo and Motsumi came from San Diego Wild Animal Park. They met each other in quarantine, so they’d be able to get to know each other. This week they were brought into their exhibit so that they could get comfortable with their new home.

The zoo says that Motsumi is very brave while Fern is a bit timider, but once he gets to know you he gets more comfortable. If you want to meet the pair they are right next to the hornbills and across from the zebras and giraffes.