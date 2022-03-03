KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Zoo Knoxville zebra got a brand new shoe.

Mosi is a 1-year-old zebra foal. Zoo staff noticed from a young age that Mosi had a “club hoof,” which caused his hoof to grow incorrectly and affected his walking. Mosi has been walking on the toe of his hoof which is creating problems.

The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine team and Mosi’s care team at Zoo Knoxville came together to find a solution: a plastic zebra shoe.

“He got a special shoe glued to his foot,” said zookeeper Emily Mack. “Normally horseshoes are metal, but this one is plastic and there’s a piece sticking out in the front, a toe-extender, to encourage him to walk flat on his hoof.”

In a social media video posted by the zoo, Mack explained the UT vet team performed surgery on a ligament in Mosi’s leg to help his tendon relax and walk better.

Mosi had a successful procedure and they gave him a large bandage to support his leg. To keep the zebra from bothering the bandage, zoo staff covered it with Vaseline and cayenne pepper, which has worked very well.

“The vets have been coming out to check on Mosi every day, and we have been working with him and monitoring him,” Mack said. “He is staying off exhibit until this is resolved, but he is doing really well and his recovery is going great.”

Mosi is off exhibit with his mom, Lydia. Zoo staff explained that he needed to be in an off area exhibit to be closely monitored.

Mosi will keep his bandage on for two weeks and keep his shoe on as well. Vet staff will then check his foot and see if the procedure has corrected the problem.

“We need him to move around to help stretch his ligament back out, but we need to prevent him from running around and being too active, especially with his toe-extender shoe,” Mack said. “If he were to get to running he could easily catch that shoe on the ground and hurt himself.”

Mosi is expected to make a full recovery and be back to normal soon.

“His demeanor is normal, he recovered pretty well after the procedure,” Mack said. “We are making sure to give them lots of enrichment and puzzles to keep them occupied while they are off exhibit.”