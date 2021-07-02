Zoo Knoxville’s ARC continues to grow with new resident crocodile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville continues to add residents to its new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus. Not wanting to let their Cuban crocodile Miguel be lonesome, the zoo introduced Rose on their social media on Friday.

Rose will join Miguel in the new $18 million facility that opened in April. The zoo says Rose won’t be able to be seen by visitors quite yet. The staff want her to become familar with her new surroundings before meeting the public.

Rose isn’t the only Zoo Knoxville resident who has a new home. She will be neighbors with longtime Zoo Knoxville resident Big Al. The Aldabra giant tortoise got his new digs outside of The ARC in May.

Fern and Motsumi, a pair of bat-eared foxes came to Knoxville in June. Fern came from the Memphis Zoo and Motsumi came from San Diego Wild Animal Park.