Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek exhibit wins design award

SILVER SPRINGS, Md. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville’s Boyd Family Asian Trek exhibit has won the 2019 Exhibit Design Award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The AZA award recognizes excellence by an AZA-accredited facility or facility member in the areas of exhibit design and providing visitors with the opportunity to engage in observing and learning about the animals.

“This award congratulates Zoo Knoxville for significant achievement in designing a naturalistic, engaging habitat that provides high-quality animal care and welfare as well as meaningful guest experiences,” AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe said. “Boyd Family Asian Trek goes above and beyond AZA’s rigorous standards for animal management, safety, conservation, and education, and should be considered a model for others.”

Completed in March 2018, the 4-acre Asian Trek features Tiger Forest, Gibbon Trails, and Langur Landing. The habitats showcase Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, white-handed gibbons and silvered leaf langurs.

It also received the distinction of being voted one of the Top 10 animal exhibits in the country by USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards in 2018.

Asian Trek is the first exhibit built as part of Zoo Knoxville’s master plan to create new, modern habitats to provide better animal care.

“It sets a new standard, designed as a key breeding center for critically endangered Malayan tigers with a focus on the health and wellness of animals while inviting our guests to interact and engage in an immersive experience,” Zoo President and CEO Lisa New said. “Asian Trek also sets the stage for a different kind of programming, allowing our guests to witness animals using their habitats in complex and meaningful ways.”

Asian Trek was built in collaboration with Species Survival Plans and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.