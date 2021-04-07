Zoo Knoxville’s ‘Craft Bear Nights’ welcomes guests back for extended hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Craft Bear Nights” are coming back to Zoo Knoxville this month.

The weekly event lets people stay at the zoo during extended hours from 5-8 p.m. and enjoy unique food and drink offerings. This month craft bear nights are happening on April 15, 22 and 29th.

The events are free for annual passholders. You can also enter Craft Bear Night with a general admission ticket from the same day.

Food trucks coming to this month’s event will be Stick in a Box on April 15, Penne for your Thoughts on April 22 and Gus and Son Greek Grill on April 29.

The zoo adds more information will be released soon.