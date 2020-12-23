Zoo Knoxville’s newest langur boasts Tennessee flair

Silvered leaf langur Lucy holds her baby Dec. 02, 2020. The infant was born Nov. 30, 2020 to Lucy and Walter and is the sixth langur to call Zoo Knoxville home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lastest addition to the Zoo Knoxville family has a distinctively Tennessee flair.

The zoo announced Friday that the langur troop has grown by one. The bright orange baby was born Nov. 30 to parents Lucy and Walter. It is the second langur baby born in Knoxville in the last three years.

“The infant is healthy and nursing and being closely monitored to ensure it continues to thrive,” a release from Zoo Knoxville states. ” Langur babies will keep their striking coloring for three to six months, then begin to transition to darker fur like the other members of their group.”

Silvered leaf langur Lucy holds her baby Dec. 02, 2020. The infant was born Nov. 30, 2020 to Lucy and Walter and is the sixth langur to call Zoo Knoxville home.



Zoo Knoxville introduced a new baby langur Friday. Source: Zoo Knoxville

It has not been determined if the infant is a boy or a girl. No name has been chosen as of yet.

The full family of silvered leaf langurs will all help care for the infant, a social practice called allomothering. The baby will be on public view in the Langur Landing indoor viewing room in a few weeks.

Zoo Knoxville is part of the Silvered Leaf Langur Species Survival Plan. Slivered leaf langurs are threatened in their native range in Borneo and Sumatra, and the southwestern Malay peninsula.

Their habitat is being destroyed by logging and the development of palm oil plantations. The species is also threatened by hunting and by capture for the pet trade.

The langer is the second addition to Zoo Knoxville in the few weeks. The zoo introduced “Slim,” an 8-year-old Komodo dragon born in Memphis. He had been living at The Bronx Zoo in New York City until his return to the Volunteer State.