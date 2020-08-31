Zoo Knoxville’s newest lion making public debut Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Upepo will officially join the pride Wednesday.
The 5-year-old male African lion, will make his public debut in the Valley of the Kings habitat. The 400-pound lion, whose name means “wind” in Swahili, joined Zoo Knoxville in July from Wildlife Safari park in Winston, Oregon.
Knoxville Opera performers Aubrey and Wayd Odle, accompanied by artistic director Brian Salesky, will welcome Upepo by performing popular animal-themed songs from classic movies.
