KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville’s newest Malayan tiger, Batari, settles into her Asian Trek habitat.

Batari was brought to the zoo earlier this year and is now getting settled into her habitat.

She is seven years old and was brought to Zoo Knoxville in hopes to breed with their other Malayan tiger. These tigers are very endangered, with less than 300 to 400 left in the wild.

Sydney Kessler McCartt, a zookeeper in the Asian Trek, said “Zoo Knoxville wants to play its part to help with conservation efforts, which is why we brought Batari here to hopefully have cubs one day. Maybe one day down the road we can help sustain their population in the wild.”

The zoo staff is letting Batari settle into her habitat at her own pace.

“She is very curious. Every time we give her more and more space she goes immediately to that space and explores it. She is definitely not a scaredy cat!” said McCartt.

Staff is letting Batari get comfortable and learn to trust everyone there.

“She is adjusting really well both to Tan (the other Tiger), her new surroundings, and to the keepers!” said McCart.