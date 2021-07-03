Local organization opens doors for those struggling over the holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Independence Day weekend, a local organization is opening its doors to veterans and first responders who need a safe place to go during the celebrations.

For some, the fireworks associated with Independence Day fun can become a trigger for PTSD. Whether you are in crisis, looking for a place to escape the noise or just need someone to talk to, American Legion Post 104 in Sevierville opened Saturday evening and plans to do the same Sunday.

“If they come into the American Legion and we can’t help them immediately, we know people who can and we will make sure that they get connections and that they get taken care of,” Commander of the legion, Tom Baxter, said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

“And we don’t want to leave anybody behind,” said veteran Delbert Chisnell.

The doors will open at American Legion Post 104 at 7 p.m. Sunday. They are located at 403 W. Main St. In Sevierville.