Local organizations host back-to-school event aimed at helping foster families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Compassion Closet and Fostering Hope hosted a back-to-school event Sunday focused on helping local foster families and their students.

Parents signed up and brought their student’s back-to-school supply list to make sure they had everything for this upcoming school year.

“The glue sticks, scissors, Kleenex — especially hand sanitizers in light of the pandemic issues — are some of the biggest items that are on the list. It’s a huge, huge resource with all the back-to-school craziness,” foster parent Katherine Sellers said. “It’s a huge help for foster parents.”

Aside from their back-to-school event, Compassion Closet provides clothing and goods to foster children and their families all throughout the year. They have dates and times for future events listed on their Facebook page.