Local pastor weighs in on proposal to split Methodist church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Methodist Church leaders unveiled a new proposal to split the Methodist church Friday.

The suggestion is an attempt to resolve a decades-long dispute over same-sex marriage, and it proposes traditionalist congregations separate into a new denomination.

The proposal is called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation.”

Senior Pastor of Concord United Methodist Church, Larry Trotter, said there’s still a lot of ground to cover before this could impact each local church.

“It’s my hope that our church is able to maintain it’s missional position in the world and in our local communities without diluting that, and that folks can find a place to come and worship and serve and be able to have that true in their heart to what they believe,” said Trotter.

The proposal envisions an amicable separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination would also receive $25 million.

“Right now, it really doesn’t have any impact. And until something concrete happens, we will just continue, and even after that, we will continue to be about the mission of the church,” Trotter said.

When or if something does become official, Pastor Trotter shared a look at the decision-making process. “It would be a decision that would be made by the leadership of the church and ultimately by the church itself. It wouldn’t be something that I would decide or any two or three people would decide. It would only come after a long listening process and a process of conversation to figure out what the will of the church is,” he said.

This is not the first time church leaders haven’t seen eye to eye on the issue of same-sex relationships. The rift widened last year when delegates voted 438-384 on a proposal affirming bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices.

The next step in Friday’s proposal could come at the church’s General Conference in May.

LATEST STORIES