Local police departments come together to celebrate Dandridge teen’s birthday

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several law enforcement agencies in Jefferson and Cocke counties came together to help with a birthday celebration for an aspiring police officer with cerebral palsy.

14-year-old Caleb Sutton says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. Sutton suffers from cerebral palsy, ADHD and bleeding on the brain.

To help him celebrate his birthday, several officers from the White Pine Police Department, Dandridge Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Constables Association, and Cocke County Sheriff’s Department surprised Caleb by showing up to his party.

We’re told Caleb got to hang out with the officers, check out all the equipment and even got his very own tour of the Lifestar helicopter.

  • Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies pose with Caleb Sutton, 14, at his birthday celebration. Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook
  • Dandridge Police Department pose with 14-year-old Caleb Sutton in front of a lifestar medical helicopter. Source: Dandridge Police Department
