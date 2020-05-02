Local retailers see ‘steady’ business first day of reopening after coronavirus closures

Closings
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hair salons, retail stores and more reopened for the first time Friday since the coronavirus pandemic forced closures six weeks ago in Knox County.

Businesses didn’t have to reopen on Friday, but those within Knox County were allowed to, as long as they follow guidelines issued by the Knox County Health Department.

Josie’s Boutique and Salon was one of those businesses that opened its doors again.

“We’ve been working on it literally for weeks. So we’ve been cleaning, literally everything in the store. We’ve reset, we’ve retouched every rack. We cleaned every shelf, we’ve cleaned every inch of the floor, we’ve just cleaned top to bottom at Josie’s. And we have also done the same thing in the salon,” Abby Payne, the owner of Josie’s, said.

Payne said the safety of health of her employees and customers was her top priority.

She said employees got their temperature checked, were required to wear masks and cleaned around the store often.

“Everything that we can do that somebody has touched, we’re trying to clean it. We’ve also, Josie has worked really hard behind the scenes on setting up through the computer, where it dings, and reminds us to go (clean) it so that we’re not depending on our memory to go do it. And then we’re also, as people are coming to the counter, we’re (cleaning) it after we ring up each customer,” Payne said.

She said they are cleaning the card reader after each use as well.

Payne said they were letting customers try on clothes in the store.

Employees will steam the clothes after people try them on and let them dry before hanging them back on the racks. The employees will also disinfect the dressing rooms, Payne said.

“We’re not making people wear masks, but we’re suggesting it, so hopefully they’ll follow along and start doing that. We all just need to watch out for each other,” Payne said.

Because Josie’s is also part-salon, a close-contact part of the business, Payne had to follow more than just the retail reopening guidelines.

“Mask is one. We are taking all the clients, or anybody that walks in, their temperature and (using) hand sanitizer. We’re sanitizing everything after each and every client. Wiping everything down. It’s just, it’s a lot, but it’s worth it,” Ella Wallace, a hairstylist at Josie’s, said.

Wallace said both hairstylists and clients had to wear masks while in the store or salon.

She said they aren’t allowed to wait in the salon either.

“We are telling all of our clients to wait in their vehicles until we text them and let them know that it’s time for them to come in, that their chair is ready. We sanitize everything, before and after each and every client, so there’s really nothing to be worried about,” Wallace said.

Payne said that they were working to place six feet markings around the store, but employees know to practice social distancing when they can.

Faith Jones, a model for Josie’s, said they haven’t had group photo shoots since the closures.

“We kind of come in one at a time and just do studio (shoots). Sometimes we’ll do location (shoots) one at a time as well. So it’s been different and a little bit of an adjustment, but we’re making it work,” Jones said.

Payne said she was fortunate in that she didn’t have to let employees go, or furlough any of them.

She applied for the PPP loan as soon as she could, and her application was accepted.

Payne said she couldn’t wait to open any longer though. She and her employees missed their clients, and she was glad they felt the same.

“We’ve already saw several shoppers this morning and everybody’s like ‘we just need a little retail therapy. We’ve ordered online, we’ve done curbside pickup, but we just wanted to come in and walk around. We just wanted to see.’ They just wanted to come to the store, which is great. That makes me feel really special,” Payne said.

