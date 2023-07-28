KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With some dating back as far as the 1980s, a total of 13 unidentified remains cases in Knox County are still still unsolved.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center maintains lists of all the deceased individuals in its care who are unidentified or unclaimed. In the list of unidentified people, there are 13 cases that happened in Knox County listed with descriptions of how each person was found as well as some estimated characteristics, such as their height, weight, and age.

Each entry includes an explanation of each of the case from Knox County. Additionally, any further information on the case listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system is also included.

An FBI reconstruction of what the woman may have looked like. (NamUs/FBI)

Knox County – November 23, 2016

Case Number: 16-4553 │NamUs #UP17304

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center says a 35-50 year old woman’s remains were found in a homeless camp near Interstate 75 South and Merchants Road. It is believed she was white and around 5’5″ tall.

According to NamUs, when the woman may have been dead for five years, and her skeletal remains were found by an individual.

Knox County – May 24, 1993

Case Number: 171107-190

A 51-60 year old white man was hit by a vehicle on Cedar Bluff Road on May 24, 1993, but his identity is still unknown. He was estimated to be around 5’11” tall, with grey and red hair as well as a beard. When he was found, he was wearing a black wooden cross on a black cord chain neckless and an Advance-branded watch on his wrist.

Knox County – December 1, 2003

Case Number: 171107-203 │NamUs #UP1545

The remains of a white or Hispanic man estimated to be around 35 to 60 years old were found in a wooded area along the Interstate 275 Woodlawn entrance ramp, according to the forensic center. He was estimated to be about 4’9″ tall.

According to NamUs, it was estimated that the man had been dead for around a year when he died.

Knox County – September 26, 1992

Case Number: 171107-210 │NamUs #UP9358

The forensic center said the remains of an Asian man around 20 to 25 years old were found in the Tennessee River near South Knoxville. He had black hair, a thin mustache, and was around 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall. His left earlobe was pierced, but he wasn’t wearing an earring, and the only clothing listed that he was wearing was underwear, according to the the forensic center entry.

FBI reconstructed photos of what the unidentified man may have looked like. (NamUs/FBI)

According to NamUs, the man was estimated to have been dead around 3 days when his remains were found.

Knox County – September 21, 1985

Case Number: 171107-229 │NamUs #UP1574

A white man around the ages of 27 to 24 years old and around 5’9″ tall was found in a quarry in South Knoxville, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center entry does not specific if it was Mead’s Quarry or Augusta Quarry. The man was wearing blue jeans and a red and white “Gooding’s Million Dollar Midway” t-shirt.

According to NamUs, it was estimated that the man may have been dead for about a week when his body was found. The profile added that one or both of his hands were not recovered, and that there was a key case without any keys found near the body.

Knox County – August 30, 1988

Case Number: 171107-234 │NamUs #UP1562

The forensic center says the remains of a white man estimated to be between 21 and 30 years old were found in the Coster Rail Yard area in North Knoxville. He had brown hair and was around 5’6″ tall, and was wearing a red t-shirt with a “Best Italian Restaurant” logo.

According to NamUs, the man’s body was buried under the railroad tracks and cutmarks believed to have occurred at or near his time of death were found on several parts of his skeleton. It was estimated that he had been dead for a month when his remains were found.

Knox County – March 30, 2019

Case Number: 190330-171 │NamUs #UP56934

A Black woman’s remains were found on a boat dock by a fisherman on Buckhead Trail in Knoxville, the forensic center said. She was estimated to be around 55 to 70 years old with grey or partially grey hair. According to the forensic center, she weighed about 105 and 150 pounds, between 5’2″ and 5’5″, and was wearing undergarments, pants, a long coat, sequined mittens and a beanie.

An FBI Reconstruction of what the woman may have looked like. (FBI/NamUs)

A KCSO forensic sketch. (KCSO/NamUs)

Knox County – May 20, 2020

Case Number: 200520-276 │NamUs #UP71379

The remains of a man around 55 to 70 years old was found in a wooded area of South Knoxville wearing a Navy zip-up hoodie, dark dress pants, Wrangler Jeans, and Navy windbreaker pants according to the forensic center. It was estimated that he was around 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall.

An FBI reconstruction of what the man who may be “Nick Campbell” could have looked like. (FBI/NamUs)

Knox County – June 16, 2020

Case Number: 200616-236 │NamUs #UP72121

Unlike others, this person has a potential identity, However, it has not been positively confirmed, according to the forensic center.

A white man around 60 to 70 years old was found inside a green sleeping bag in a tent in a homeless camp near the railroad tracks near Scottish Pike River Park. The forensic center believes he may have been Nick Campbell or “Railroad Nick.” He was about 5’11” and was found wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.

According to NamUs, the man was last seen by a friend on May 16, 2020, who went to find him on June 16, 2020.

Knox County – September 7, 2021

Case Number: 210907-790│NamUs #UP85070

The remains of a white main between 25 to 44 years old were found in a homeless camp. The forensic center says someone reported to law enforcement that “The Old Man” was dead in the camp, and he was last known to be alive possibly a year before that. He was estimated to be 5’4″ to 5’7″ tall.

The man’s NamUs profile includes a gallery of items found on or near his body.

Knox County – September 9, 2022

Case Number: 220909-330 │NamUs #UP96318

Some of the items found on the man’s body. (NamUs)

The forensic center said the remains of a man, estimated to be between 38 and 55 years old and 5’8″ tall, were found in a wooded area near a Knott Avenue address in Knoxville. When the man was found, he was wearing multiple beaded bracelets, a leather bracelet with round metal details, a white watch with colorful numbers, an Atlanta Braves lanyard, a black beaded necklace, a black long sleeve shirt, green Michigan State University Nike shorts, black jogger sweatpants, yellow and black Jordan tennis shoes, a teal Vancouver Grizzlies hat and a black WVLT backpack. He also had a navy sleeping bag and a blue moving blanket.

Knox County – August 16, 2022

Case Number: 220816-461 │NamUs #UP95334

The remains of a white woman with blonde hair estimated to be between 25 to 55 years old were found in a homeless camp near the Fourth and Gill neighborhood in Knoxville. The forensic center says she was around 5’1″ tall and was wearing a black tank top, black leggings and a black hat with a Carhartt logo.

The woman’s NamUs profile says she had an 8″ scar across her lower abdomen and a 2″ scar along the midline of her lower back.

Knox County – November 18, 2022

Case Number: 221118-314 │NamUs #UP98486

The forensic center said the remains of a white man between 20 and 35 years old were found in a wooded area near the Regency Business Park in Knoxville, Tennessee with pieces of a Suzuki motor bike or motorcycle found nearby. The man was estimated to be between 5’4″ and 6′ tall.

NamUs said a forensic anthropologist estimated that the man died about 18 months before he was discovered. The profile includes that a tree clearing service found the remains in an area that is cleared around every four years.