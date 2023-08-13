KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — In Knox County, a total of 24 homicides between 1976-2006 are still unsolved, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO’s website has a list of ongoing homicide investigations which are led by the Cold Case Unit. Nearly every case includes a photo of the person who was killed with details of their deaths.

The unsolved homicides listed on KCSO’s website are:

Robert “Gus” Gossert – August 10, 1976 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Paul Hurst – November 29, 1977 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Weir – November 29, 1981 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Howard Harding – January 12,1982 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Sharon Yvonne Robinson – August 9, 2984 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Betty Joyce Brown – July 20, 1985 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Sisters Suzanne Williams and Patricia Williams – December 29, 1987 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Jamie D. Hickman – April 1, 1989 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Mary Francis Holt – November 26, 1989 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Hyram Kitchen – February 8, 1990 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Jackie Cardwell – February 1, 1991 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Pauline George – March 7, 1991 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles McGhee – June 14, 1992 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Debra Murray Owens – May 13, 1994 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Gerald King, Jr. – January 8, 1995 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Tangela Yvette Moore – February 11, 1995 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Dennis Blair Adams – July 11, 1996 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Kilgore – May 24, 2004 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Ricky Tipton Thompson – September 4, 2006 (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Others listed who pictures are not provided for include:

James Floyd Fox, Sr. – June 11, 1980

Calvin R. Shafer – Oct. 7, 1983

Ward Adcock – Oct. 19, 1987

Ruth Eileen Meredith – July 3, 1991

Dennis Gray Miller – April 20, 1994

KCSO said the Cold Case Investigation Unit was established in 2008.

Investigators in the unit reexamine case files, re-interview witnesses and suspects, and reprocess old evidence by applying modern innovative technology in unsolved homicides, the sheriff’s office said.