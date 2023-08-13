KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — In Knox County, a total of 24 homicides between 1976-2006 are still unsolved, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KCSO’s website has a list of ongoing homicide investigations which are led by the Cold Case Unit. Nearly every case includes a photo of the person who was killed with details of their deaths.
The unsolved homicides listed on KCSO’s website are:
Others listed who pictures are not provided for include:
- James Floyd Fox, Sr. – June 11, 1980
- Calvin R. Shafer – Oct. 7, 1983
- Ward Adcock – Oct. 19, 1987
- Ruth Eileen Meredith – July 3, 1991
- Dennis Gray Miller – April 20, 1994
KCSO said the Cold Case Investigation Unit was established in 2008.
Investigators in the unit reexamine case files, re-interview witnesses and suspects, and reprocess old evidence by applying modern innovative technology in unsolved homicides, the sheriff’s office said.