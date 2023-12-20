KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The case of two Knoxville sisters found murdered four days after Christmas in 1987 remains unsolved, Knox County Sheriff’s Office records show.

Suzanne Williams, 40, and Patricia Williams, 37, lived together in a West Knoxville apartment in the 600 block of South Peters Road. Both women were known to frequent Doodles, a sports bar on Kingston Pike at what is now the Makino Japanese Buffett.

KCSO reported that Patricia was somewhat more outgoing when approaching men at Doodles, to Suzanne’s disapproval, and would often approach men by having a bartender or waitress give them a note.

Patricia and Suzanne Williams (KCSO)

But the night of December 29 was different. According to KCSO, an employee said Patricia was approached by a man who she eventually left with. An employee described the man as well-groomed with fresh pressed clothing. He was white, roughly 6′ to 6’2″ tall, in his late 20s to early 30s, with brown hair, a beard, and a mustache.

Around 8:32 p.m. on December 29, 1987, Patricia and Suzanne were found murdered inside their apartment, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said Suzanne was found nude on top of her bed, with her hands and feet bound. She had been raped and strangled with a window cord, KCSO wrote. Patricia was found on the floor of her room, bound, gagged, and strangled with a shoelace.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and investigators thought that one or both of the sisters may have known their attacker.

A sketch and description of the suspect was shared on KCSO’s website, with the description matching that of the man Patricia left Doodles with before she was found dead. According to KCSO, he was last seen wearing cowboy boots, jeans, a tan sleeveless down vest and he put on a top coat when he left the bar.

A sketch of the suspect in the murder of Patricia and Suzanne Williams. (KCSO)

Anyone with information regarding the case of Suzanne and Patricia Williams’ death is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit at (865)-215-3520 or (865)-215-3590, or email coldcase@knoxsheriff.org