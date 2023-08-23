SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are still looking for answers years after the death of a man who died from injuries related to a robbery at a flea market near Exit 407 in Sevier County on December 20, 2015.

Donald Lawton (TBI)

Donald Lawton, 71, was found after he was beaten and struck by a vehicle during a robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market on West Dumplin Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI said Sevierville Police responded to the scene, but Lawton later died from injuries sustained during the robbery.

In 2017, the TBI released surveillance video from the flea market that was obtained by law enforcement. The TBI said a man and a woman were identified as persons of interest, but their identities were unknown.

Along with the video, the TBI released a composite sketch of the female subject created by TBI Forensic Scientists.

Composite sketch of a person of interest in the Donald Lawton case. (TBI)

The video appears to show the man and woman walking through a section of the store holding hands while the man carries a long, pipe-like object in his other hand. The time stamp on the video is dated December 20, 2015 at 5:31 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sevierville Police Department said there have not been any recent updates in the case, but it is still an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective Sergeant Graham Brantley at 865-868-1748.