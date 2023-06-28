KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville‘s oldest unsolved murder case is close to reaching it’s 55th anniversary.

The case of Rose Busch is the oldest unsolved murder case on Knoxville Police Department’s website. According to Knoxville Police, the 64-year-old woman was found dead in her home on November 19, 1968 with blows to her head and knife wounds to her body. A spokesperson for the department said there have not been any recent developments in the case.

Busch’s home was on the 1000 block of Kennesaw Avenue. It was in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood, only a few blocks from the Tennessee River and is less than a mile from Kingston Pike.

While little information is available on Knoxville Police’s website, other sources have compiled information about what might have happened to Rose Busch.

Historic Archaeology said Busch was a Polish native who immigrated the the United States as a child. It adds that the home was kept locked and secured and even had a security system that showed that Busch had armed the alarm after a gardener had left the home.

In 2007, a journalist for The Jerusalem Post recounted her Jewish origins in the South and called Busch’s “brutal murder” as a “dark stain on the community.” Rhonda Robinson wrote that Busch was stabbed multiple times with a paring knife and was shot once in the front hallway of the home, although there were no signs of a forced entry.

Busch was married to Harry Busch, according to Robinson, and a record from Heska Amuna Cemetery said Rose Busch was buried there with her name being the only one on a plot for two at the time the record was published. According to Robinson, Harry Busch remarried the following April and died in 2002 at age 103.

True crime blog Count Every Mystery complied a timeline, attempting to add more details to the story of what happened to her. They say a gardener was the last to see Rose Busch alive on November 19 around 5:15 p.m. Rose Busch talked to her husband at 5:25 when he called to let her know he would be on his way home, but she didn’t answer when he called back to say he was delayed because his car had a flat tire, the blog says. According to the true crime blogs, accounts of the story, a friend gave Harry Busch a ride home that evening, and one says he arrived home and found his wife dead around 6:10 p.m.

WATE has reached out to Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for more information about the investigation.