KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In 2023, fewer bodies that went to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center remained unclaimed than in previous years, according to a spokesperson with the forensic center.

At least 38 people who died in Knox County during 2023 were unclaimed and became indigents through the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, spokesperson Chris Thomas said. He added that the number may be higher as they are still working on 5-10 cases that could become indigents, but the number will still be lower than in previous years.

In previous years, the number of new indigents at the forensic center was:

2022 – 49 indigents

2021 – 60 indigents

2020 – 50 indigents

2019 – 45 indigents

2018 – 38 indigents

While the number is lower than in previous years, it only accounts for those who were not claimed after their bodies arrived at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. The center only sees cases of deaths that are sudden, unnatural, unexpected, unexplained, or that require further investigation.

The term “indigents” refers to deceased individuals whose remains are unclaimed. When someone becomes an indigent at the forensic center, the center runs their name through the Veterans Affairs Administration to see if they are a veteran and are qualified for burial rights. If the indigent is not a veteran, most interred at a mausoleum at Eastview Memorial Gardens in Strawberry Plains, and a fraction of indigents qualify to be donated to the University of Tennessee’s Forensic Anthropological Research Facility.

There are 403 individuals names on the most recently released list of indigents.